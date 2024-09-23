Opinion

Out-of-touch Republicans get shocking dose of reality in abortion stories September 14, 2024 / 07:08

Trump to women: You’ll soon ‘no longer be thinking about abortion’

In a cringeworthy pitch, Trump told women they'll "no longer be thinking about abortion" in his second term. The closer one looks, the worse it appears.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

