New Supreme Court term starts Monday after a summer of siding with Trump

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. As if there isn’t enough going on these days, the Supreme Court starts a new term Monday. The justices are coming off a busy summer, one in which the Republican-appointed majority backed the Trump administration in a series of shadow docket decisions that further empowered the Republican White House. The majority is poised to move the law even further to the right in the 2025-26 term.

Appeals over voting rights, campaign finance and transgender sports participation are among the cases we’re tracking this term. The court will also consider Donald Trump’s unprecedented tariffs and bid to control independent agencies, such as the Federal Reserve. Expect more law and precedent to be discarded or at least further mangled in the process.

And that’s just what we know about so far, because the court fills out its docket as the year goes on. Pending petitions still seeking review run the gamut from the legality of Trump’s birthright citizenship order (which the court will probably take up) to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking case (which it probably won’t). The court just announced Friday morning that it’s adding a Second Amendment gun case to its already heavy slate of disputes to resolve this term.

The shadow docket will continue to play a role on top of the regularly scheduled cases. The court’s orders in these emergency appeals can be just as significant as decisions that follow more leisurely consideration by the justices, so we need to pay at least as much attention to those orders that sometimes come in the middle of the night and without much, if any, explanation.