I’m an oncologist. Here’s my biggest piece of advice for Biden right now.

The revelation of former President Joseph Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis left me on unfamiliar footing. As a medical oncologist, I find most celebrity disclosures humbling yet rarely moving. But for someone whose uncle is in the midst of a very similar cancer journey, the particulars of Biden’s disease are inescapable.
In a statement released Sunday, Biden’s office disclosed that he had Stage 4 prostate cancer with “metastasis to the bone.” The disease was noted to be an “aggressive form” with a Gleason score of 9 (on a scale of 6 to 10), which reflects the heightened abnormality of the cells. The former president is now exploring treatment options with his doctors.
Not long ago, my 74-year-old uncle found himself in the same place. In 2023, his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test — which measures a protein produced by both normal and cancerous cells of the prostate gland — was 1.5, well below the age-appropriate normal of 4.0. But within a year, despite only vague urinary symptoms, his level spiked to 104.
An MRI of the prostate and biopsy duly followed, and confirmed cancer with a high Gleason score. Shortly after, a PET scan showed that the disease had already spread to various bones and lymph nodes. Like Biden, in other words, my uncle’s malady was Stage 4 at the time of diagnosis — controllable but incurable.
Because prostate cancers are often slow-growing and assessed regularly with PSA levels, the vast majority (70%, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are first detected at an early stage, still localized to the prostate. But while such advanced presentations are unlikely at the time of initial detection, they are not impossible. According to the CDC, 8% of prostate cancers are first diagnosed when the cancer has already spread so widely.
After my uncle’s unexpected diagnosis, I had to provide space for him and his immediate family to absorb the news. And though I would not be the primary doctor for his treatment, I did reassure him that regardless of the advanced cancer, an effective treatment plan did exist.