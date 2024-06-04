Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

More unpleasant legal surprises for Trump possible, newly revealed investigations suggest June 4, 2024 / 06:02

Criminal charges in GOP’s fake elector scandal reach new heights

The Republicans' fake elector scandal from 2020 has now racked up indictment totals unseen since Watergate and Iran-Contra.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post