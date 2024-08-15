Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic medal bid is rejected

UPDATE (Aug. 19, 2024, 9:21 a.m. ET): The Court of Arbitration for Sport has now published its decision explaining the denial of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application for a shared silver medal after she did not make the required weight ahead of the finals. The arbitrator’s decision cited the strict weight rules for Olympic competition.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s legal bid for an Olympic silver medal has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The star athlete, known for her activism against sexual harassment, was set to compete for a gold medal last week, but she was disqualified after she weighed in at just over the required 50-kilogram limit ahead of that match.

The court’s media release announcing the dismissal of Phogat’s application didn’t explain its reasoning, saying that the decision would be forthcoming on the Switzerland-based tribunal’s website.