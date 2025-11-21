‘Outright lying’: Judge blasts Trump enforcer as SCOTUS mulls giving Trump more power

This is the Nov. 21 edition of the Deadline: Legal Newsletter. Subscribe now to receive clear explanations of the many lawsuits related to the Trump administration, important Supreme Court rulings and other consequential legal issues.

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. The Supreme Court was quiet this week — at least as of Friday afternoon, when there is always a risk that big news will drop. With the justices in between their November and December hearing sessions, the main action came on Monday’s order list, noting that the court agreed to review the Trump administration’s appeal to restrict immigration asylum claims. We’re awaiting the court’s shadow docket ruling, which could come at any time, in the government’s bid to deploy the National Guard in Chicago.

While we await that ruling, another Chicago case is worth highlighting. In a staggering 233-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis singled out the testimony of chief Border Patrol agent Gregory Bovino as “not credible.” The Obama appointee wrote that Bovino — the face of Trump 2.0 enforcement — “appeared evasive over the three days of his deposition, either providing ‘cute’ responses to Plaintiffs’ counsel’s questions or outright lying.”

Let’s pause on that phrase: “outright lying.” Ellis recounted several dishonest instances from the lawman. “Most tellingly,” she found, he “lied multiple times about” events that prompted him to tear-gas protesters.

It wasn’t just Bovino. Ellis deemed the government’s conduct untrustworthy overall. She wrote that after reviewing the evidence, including body camera footage, officials’ “widespread misrepresentations call into question everything” they’ve claimed about what’s happening “in the streets of the Chicagoland area during law enforcement activities.”