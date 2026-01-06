Texas teachers union sues over Charlie Kirk-related speech investigations

Since Charlie Kirk’s killing in September, employers across the country have taken action against employees who have spoken about the conservative activist in ways the employers don’t like. To the extent that Kirk has been eulogized as a free-speech advocate, it’s an ill-fitting legacy.

The latest lawsuit seeking to counter that suppression and retaliation comes from the Texas American Federation of Teachers. The union is suing the Texas Education Agency and its commissioner, Mike Morath, over alleged First Amendment violations.

The suit centers on a letter from Morath to school superintendents after Kirk’s death. In it, the education official lamented “reprehensible and inappropriate content on social media” posted by “some” educators in the state’s public schools. He said that he would refer educators who have “proliferated such vile content” for investigation within the agency.

According to the union’s complaint, filed Tuesday in Texas federal court, the state action “quickly unleashed a wave of retaliation and disciplinary actions against teachers based on their First Amendment protected speech.”