Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Pentagon reportedly to reassess allowing women in combat roles

The move isn’t surprising considering that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, when he was a Fox News host, said, “We should not have women in combat roles.”

Pete Hegseth in front of a crowd of soldiers.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth addresses a crowd of soldiers and others during a celebration in honor of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army in Fort Bragg, N.C., on June 10, 2025.Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.