Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The White House has a shutdown escape hatch — but it’s likely illegal

Trump's budget chief, Russell Vought, is using creative accounting to make sure the president's priorities don't suffer during the shutdown.

‘It’s pretty clear what Russell Vought wants’: ProPublica reports on ‘The Shadow President’ October 17, 2025 / 08:21
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.