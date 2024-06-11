Aileen Cannon striking a paragraph from the indictment won’t derail Trump case

Given U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s slow handling of Donald Trump’s classified documents case and the backlog of motions holding up a trial, it’s always notable when she makes decisions that might let a trial take place someday.

That happened Monday, when she rejected a defense motion that sought to dismiss charges for “pleading deficiencies,” while striking a paragraph from the indictment in the process.

The defense had raised a series of technical arguments about how the indictment is structured that weren’t expected to prevail. So Cannon’s rejection was correct, though she didn’t need to take as long as she did or hold a hearing to reach that obvious result. The bottom line, she wrote in an order, is that:

the identified deficiencies, even if generating some arguable confusion, are either permitted by law, raise evidentiary challenges not appropriate for disposition at this juncture, and/or do not require dismissal even if technically deficient, so long as the jury is instructed appropriately and presented with adequate verdict forms as to each Defendants’ alleged conduct.