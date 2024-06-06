Aileen Cannon makes procedural moves that help Donald Trump, again

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon keeps using her vast discretion over her docket to Donald Trump’s benefit. She added a new dimension to that approach this week, further confirming that the former president won’t face trial in Florida this year. Perhaps more importantly, the Trump appointee’s latest maneuvers call into even more significant question how she’d handle any trial that happens in the classified documents case — if one ever happens.

The latest moves stem from a claim that has nothing to do with the charges themselves: the far-fetched defense argument that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment and funding are unlawful. It’s the sort of claim that other judges have rejected out of hand. But Cannon is choosing to hold hearings on the subject and further delay other matters.

Making things even weirder, she’s having outside parties weigh in on the appointment issue (two lawyers supporting Trump, one supporting Smith) in a full-day hearing June 21. It’s abnormal to involve outside parties at this trial stage of a criminal case. Cannon will also hear argument on the issue on June 24 in the morning, and only that afternoon will she hear argument over Smith’s motion to stop Trump from spreading the lie that law enforcement tried to assassinate him, an issue the special counsel first raised urgently May 24.