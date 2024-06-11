Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

A good week for reality, a bad week for the Big Lie June 7, 2024 / 08:01

For conservative media outlets, embarrassing setbacks pile up

A year after Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems reached a $787.5 million settlement agreement, setbacks for conservative media outlets keep piling up.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post