Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The president of the United States is at war with his own country

The Trump administration is engaged in a comprehensive war, and its enemy is half of America.

A United States map in blue shows President Trump through the blue state holes that voted for Biden in 2020.
We expect every occupant of the Oval Office to say that they’re the president of all Americans and reinforce the idea that we are one nation with one fate.Pinar Istek / MS NOW; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images; iStockphoto via Getty Images
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.