On Wednesday, President Trump shouted on Truth Social, “EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY FIRST, NO MORE PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO STATES FOR THEIR CORRUPT CRIMINAL PROTECTION CENTERS KNOWN AS SANCTUARY CITIES.” What did he mean by “payments”? Highway funds, Medicare reimbursements to hospitals, education programs? No one seems to know, least of all Trump himself.
Trump can’t just shut off all federal funding to states he doesn’t like. But no one doubts he would if he could — or doubts he’s trying to. This is more than bloviation. Something important and dangerous is happening. The Trump administration is engaged in a comprehensive war, and its enemy is half of America. This war is being waged in rhetoric and regulation, budget cuts and violence. Its aim is to tear the country in two.
There is no precedent in modern times for this; one might make an analogy to Reconstruction in the wake of the Civil War, in which the federal government forced the South to accept democracy. But that was for the best of reasons, and Trump’s attempt to bend blue states to his will is for the worst.
We’re seeing the ugliest face of Trump’s plan in Minnesota. Minneapolis is under siege from roving gangs of masked federal thugs. Trump promised a “DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION” against the city and the state of Minnesota, and he is already delivering. Even before an ICE officer shot dead Renee Good, ill-trained and overly aggressive agents rampaged through the community, brutalizing people, lobbing tear gas into crowds and spreading an atmosphere of fear that has everyone in the city on edge. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote on social media this week, “Minnesota voted against him three times and now he’s punishing us,” and it’s hard to argue, especially since Trump is openly talking about “retribution.”
Minneapolis is only one of the places Trump has sent National Guard troops and/or large numbers of ICE and Border Patrol agents. All of thoe places have been where most of the population votes for Democrats: Los Angeles, Washington, Memphis, New Orleans. And there will be more places.
Far less attention has been given to the administration’s efforts to create two separate systems of federal funding, one for red states and one for blue ones. Fortunately, at least for now, some of those efforts are being blocked by the courts. Last week, a federal judge ruled that the administration had acted illegally when it cancelled billions of dollars in environmental grants to 16 states led by Demcorats. “Defendants freely admit,” the judge noted, “that they made grant-termination decisions primarily — if not exclusively — based on whether the awardee resided in a state whose citizens voted for President Trump in 2024.”
Last week was not the first time a judge made a similar ruling. In April, another district court ruled against an executive order Trump signed instructing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to ensure that sanctuary jurisdictions “do not receive access to federal funds.”