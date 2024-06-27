Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Biden is taking a big shot on Copa América to reach Latino voters

Latino men were Trump’s third most supportive group of voters in 2020. Now Biden’s hoping a new ad blitz will help woo more voters from that group to his campaign.

Image: A shot on goal by Folarin Balogun of the United States
A shot by Folarin Balogun of the United States, left, enters the net of Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra (23) in the second half of a Copa America Group C soccer match between the United States and Bolivia in Arlington, Texas, on June 23, 2024.Julio Cortez / AP
By  Julio Ricardo Varela
Julio Ricardo Varela

Julio Ricardo Varela

Julio Ricardo Varela is the founder of The Latino Newsletter.