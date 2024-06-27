Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Pro-Russian propagandists are sure happy that Julian Assange is free. We should be worried.

Pro-Kremlin political figures and far-right extremists are elated about the WikiLeaks founder’s release, and we should all be on alert.

Wikileaks founders Julian Assange to plead guilty in exchange for release June 25, 2024 / 02:01
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.