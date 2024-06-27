Pro-Russian propagandists are sure happy that Julian Assange is free. We should be worried.

The grouping of pro-Russian propagandists and far-right political figures cheering WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s release from custody makes me feel like we should be spending much more time discussing the potential national security implications.
My colleague Rachel Maddow did a great job on Monday giving background on Assange — from his exposure of secrets about the United States’ war in Afghanistan to his role, wittingly or not, in a plot to disseminate hacked documents Russian agents stole from the Democratic National Committee in 2016. Maddow’s segment explains why some people, like some journalists, view Assange as a hero of the free press, while others, like Donald Trump and his allies, have openly praised Assange or WikiLeaks for their complicity in what was ultimately found to be Russia’s pro-Trump attack on the 2016 election.
And then there are folks like me who don’t trust Assange as far as I can throw him.
With that in mind, The Washington Post’s report on Assange’s “far-left” and “far-right” supporters hyping his release piqued my interest. It mentions Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and independent presidential candidate Cornel West as two people with ostensibly opposing worldviews who’ve touted Assange’s release. But one clear through line connecting Greene and West is their promotion of pro-Russia propaganda.
And the same can be said for many others cited in the Post’s report: