June 25, 2025

Overlapping problems create uncertainty over the future of the Republican megabill

Donald Trump has said the GOP is united behind the inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The truth for Republicans isn't nearly that simple.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

