5th Circuit sides with nonviolent marijuana user in Second Amendment appeal

We’ve seen some absurd gun rulings recently, including a Trump-appointed Kansas judge’s decision dismissing machine-gun charges under the Second Amendment and Supreme Court precedent.

A new ruling out of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — which has handed down its share of wacky opinions on all sorts of issues, including guns — shows that the Supreme Court’s firearms jurisprudence, however illogical it is, can lead to a more sensible result.

That ruling came Wednesday in the federal case of Paola Connelly, described by the 5th Circuit panel as “a non-violent, marijuana smoking gunowner.” One of the laws she was charged with violating in Texas was 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(3), for allegedly possessing firearms and ammunition as an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

The three-judge panel summarized the facts this way:

El Paso police came to her house in response to a “shots fired” call. When they arrived, they saw John, Paola’s husband, standing at their neighbor’s door firing a shotgun. After arresting him, they spoke with Paola, who indicated that she would at times smoke marijuana as a sleep aid and for anxiety. A sweep revealed that the Connellys’ home contained drug paraphernalia and several firearms, including firearms owned by Paola. There was no indication that Paola was intoxicated at the time.

To figure out whether her Second Amendment rights were infringed upon, the panel had to decide, under recent Supreme Court precedent, whether the law “is consistent with our history and tradition of firearms regulation.” The panel concluded that history and tradition may support “some limits on a presently intoxicated person’s right to carry a weapon,” but not “disarming a sober person based solely on past substance usage.” So the 5th Circuit agreed with Connelly’s challenge as it applied to her case specifically (what’s called an “as-applied” challenge) while rejecting her challenge to the law itself (what’s called a “facial” challenge).

“Just as there is no historical justification for disarming citizens of sound mind, there is no historical justification for disarming a sober citizen not presently under an impairing influence,” Judge Kurt Engelhardt wrote for the panel. The Trump appointee was joined by Judges Jerry Smith and Irma Carrillo Ramirez, who are Reagan and Biden appointees, respectively.

Government prosecutors had analogized drug use to historical restrictions on the mentally ill, but the appeals court rejected that comparison, reasoning that: “While intoxicated, she may be comparable to a severely mentally ill person whom the Founders would disarm. But, while sober, she is like a repeat alcohol user between periods of intoxication, whom the Founders would not disarm.”