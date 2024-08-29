Opinion

Justice Department report finds FBI failed to properly handle child sexual abuse cases August 29, 2024 / 02:26

Despite Nassar failures, report says FBI continued to mishandle child sexual offense cases

A new DOJ inspector general report spotlights continued shortcomings in the bureau’s work even after it was widely criticized in the Larry Nassar probe.


By  Jordan Rubin


Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

