Vance: Harris can ‘go to hell’ for criticisms of Trump campaign over Arlington incident

Sen. JD Vance has defended the Trump campaign over an altercation with an Arlington National Cemetery staff member, instead criticizing Kamala Harris over the controversy and telling an audience she “can go to hell.”

In remarks at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Vance cited the deaths of 13 American service members during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, blaming the vice president for not having investigated the withdrawal or firing anyone.

“Sometimes mistakes happen — that’s just the nature of government, the nature of military service. But to have those 13 Americans lose their lives and not fire a single person is disgraceful,” he said. “Kamala Harris is disgraceful.”

“She wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up?” he added. “She can — she can go to hell.”