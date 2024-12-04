Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Shameful’: House GOP make anti-trans bathroom bill their first priority in new congress November 19, 2024 / 10:48

Montana lawmakers reject measure to ban Rep. Zooey Zephyr from women’s restroom in state Capitol

Zephyr, Montana’s first openly trans lawmaker, later called the measure a “distraction from the work we were elected to do” and thanked colleagues who voted against it.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post