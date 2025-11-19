Mace introduces resolution to censure Mills after failed Plaskett vote

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has introduced a resolution to force a censure vote on Rep. Cory Mills, a Florida Republican who has been bogged by claims that he is being protected by GOP leadership in the face of multiple allegations of impropriety.
In her resolution, Mace cited various allegations against Mills, including that he benefited from federal contracts while serving in Congress as well as threatened to release sexually explicit images of a former romantic partner.
The GOP lawmaker “brings discredit upon the House,” Mace said Wednesday on the House floor, urging House Speaker Mike Johnson to remove Mills from committees.
Mills, who has not been charged, has denied any wrongdoing and characterized the allegations as unfounded. In October, a Florida judge ordered Mills to not have any contact with his ex-girlfriend. The matter involving federal contracts has been under review by the House Ethics Committee.
Mace’s resolution is privileged, meaning the House must vote on it within two days.
“This is bigger than politics, it’s about right and wrong,” she said in a news release. “And that is why we are forcing a vote on the House floor to censure him. Accountability will not wait.”
Mace pushed for a censure vote on Mills after the House opted against reprimanding Del. Stacey Plaskett, a nonvoting Democratic delegate representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, over her text messages with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing.
The measure narrowly failed Tuesday, with three Republicans voting against it and three others voting present.
The effort to censure Mills had come from Democrats in the past, in retaliation for rebukes against members of their party.