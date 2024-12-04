Neil Gorsuch stayed quiet as the Supreme Court debated an anti-trans law

When it comes to oral arguments in court, it can sometimes be difficult to predict how judges will rule based on their questions to the lawyers. But what about when a judge is silent?

That’s the case with Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was quiet during Wednesday’s high court hearing in United States v. Skrmetti. His colleagues were busy quizzing the lawyers in a challenge to a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for minors. The case has national implications for other states with similar laws and for transgender rights more broadly.

Heading into the hearing, the Trump appointee was a justice to watch because he authored a 2020 ruling protecting transgender rights in the workplace. The legal issue in this case isn’t exactly the same, but there’s some overlap, generally speaking.