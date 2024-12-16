Madison police identify 15-year-old female student as Wisconsin school shooter

At least two people were killed and six others injured in a shooting at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, police said.

The shooter, a 15-year-old female student, died on the way to a hospital of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a news conference on Monday night. Police identified the shooter as Natalie Rupnow, who police say went by the name Samantha.

The shooter opened fire in an Abundant Life Christian School classroom during a study hall on Monday morning, killing a teenage student and a teacher, police said. Six others were injured and transported to area hospitals: two students in critical condition and two students and a teacher with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Earlier Monday, police erroneously reported five people had died in the shooting.

Police corrected another misstatement on Tuesday, stating during a press briefing that a second-grade teacher made the first 911 call — not a second-grader, as police initially said.

Abundant Life Christian School is a private K-12 school located about five miles east of the Wisconsin State Capitol. Police have asked people to avoid the area. There are no threats to the community or other area schools at this time, Barnes said.

Barnes on Tuesday declined to confirm a motive but said it appeared to be “a combination of factors.” He said police are investigating the shooter’s online activity and encouraged anyone who “knew what she was feeling or going through” to contact law enforcement. Her family is cooperating with investigators, he said.

Barnes said police are aware of “a document” being circulated online but are unable to verify its authenticity at this time, appearing to refer to writings allegedly shared by the shooter.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said. Police did not fire their weapons when responding to the shooting, Barnes said.