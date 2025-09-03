Opinion

‘This is political’: Parkland shooting survivor says Trump administration is ‘directly leading to mass murder’ August 30, 2025 / 08:19

On school shootings, Trump still hasn’t given up on the idea of arming teachers

Seven years after floating the idea of addressing the problem by giving guns to teachers, the president isn’t letting go of a terrible idea.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

