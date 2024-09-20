Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Enthusiasm level is ‘off the charts’ as in-person voting begins in 3 states September 20, 2024 / 07:57

White Dudes for Harris hits Trump and his weaponized masculinity

Men need to ask themselves: Who is more of a genuine role model, Tim Walz or Donald Trump?

By  Charlie Sykes  and  Allison Detzel

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes is an MS NOW contributor and the author of the newsletter "To the Contrary."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post