Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why it matters that Kamala Harris has two white guys in her corner

Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz embody figures rarely before observed in American life: White men passionately championing a Black woman's rise.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff condemns toxic masculinity March 4, 2023 / 03:57
By  Kali Holloway

Kali Holloway

Kali Holloway is a writer and journalist. She contributes to The Nation, and her writings have appeared in The Guardian, Salon, Time, The Daily Beast and numerous other outlets.