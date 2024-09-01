Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Republicans’ misogynistic attacks on Kamala Harris aren’t even the worst part

Increasingly gross remarks are part of a pattern of misogynistic Republicans’ attacks against Harris and other women who displease them.

‘Disgusting’: Donald Trump reaches new low reposting vulgar, crude sexual attacks against opponent August 29, 2024 / 10:26
By  Molly Jong-Fast

Molly Jong-Fast

Molly Jong-Fast is a political analyst for MSNBC, special correspondent for Vanity Fair and host of the podcast "Fast Politics with Molly Jong-Fast."