Republicans’ misogynistic attacks on Kamala Harris aren’t even the worst part

Fox News host Jesse Watters’ gross commentary about Kamala Harris highlighted the routinely sexist and sexualized things conservatives have said recently about the vice president. “She’s going to get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her,” Watters said on air Tuesday. You could tell he knew he’d gone just a little too far with his rhetoric after his co-host, Jeanine Pirro (a staunch Trumper), reprimanded him and said, “I don’t like that.”
Watters denied that his remark was intended to suggest “anything of a sexual nature,” and he went on to say, “I’m sure my mother was probably go on MSNBC tonight and say ‘My son, Jesse Watters, made a joke about Kamala Harris being manhandled by generals in the situation room. … It is disgusting.’ I can see my mom doing that.” Watters often brings up his liberal mom as a way to temper criticism of his far-right discourse. But there’s something deeper at play here that we shouldn’t ignore.
Watters’ remarks are part of a pattern of misogynistic attacks against Harris and other women who displease Republicans. On Thursday, the leader of the Republican Party first shared, then deleted, a post that, as described by The Washington Post, “amplified a vulgar joke about Vice President Kamala Harris performing a sex act.” According to The Guardian, “The comment was an oblique reference to innuendo surrounding Harris’s former relationship with Willie Brown, the San Francisco mayor.” Donald Trump has made this misogynistic “joke” before, at one point reposting a video that included the line “She spent her whole damn life down on her knees.” Both attacks are abhorrent and misogynistic, but we shouldn’t be surprised; Trump has used this brand of attack on women since he entered the public arena. He has called Stormy Daniels, the adult film actor he paid for silence, “horseface.” And, of course, one of Trump’s favorite insults is calling women “nasty.”
Misogyny, like racism, is routinely used by Trump and many of his people. Perhaps even more noteworthy, though, is the simplistic tactic we’ve seen him use over and over again when he faces backlash or realizes he’s said something that is going to get him in trouble: He says he’s just joking and, with that claim, brushes it off.
In his current campaign, Trump proclaimed his plans to be a “dictator on day one” if elected in November. Pressed at times later, he has claimed he said it in jest. In 2016, he said at a news conference: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” alluding to Russian hackers who uncovered emails he claimed Hillary Clinton had deleted. Later Trump told special counsel Robert Mueller that those statements were said “in jest and sarcastically, as was apparent to any objective observer.”
As far as jokes go, it strikes me that these things don’t seem very funny. Yet saying that something was said as a joke helps desensitize his audience to things that would otherwise seem very untoward and out of the mainstream — becoming a dictator, making light of a threat like Russian hacking, saying the elected vice president is in her position only because of her sexuality. It might all seem glaringly wrong, but if the right people — i.e. his base — believe the joke to be real, that may be enough for his supporters.