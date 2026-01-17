Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

What the Brooke Rollins $3 meal meme shows about Team Trump’s economic blindness

The "let them eat broccoli" approach reflects Cabinet officials' wealth — and disconnect from the economic struggles of ordinary Americans. 

A photo illustration composed of hands holding a knife and fork around a tortilla with a piece of grilled chicken and a piece of broccoli.
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, responding to a question about grocery prices, said a meal consisting of a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla and “one other thing” could cost as little as $3.Emily Steinberger / MS NOW; iStockphoto / Getty Images
By  Helaine Olen

Helaine Olen

Helaine R. Olen is the author of "Pound Foolish: Exposing the Dark Side of the Personal Finance Industry" and a co-author of "The Index Card: Why Personal Finance Doesn't Have to Be Complicated." She has been a columnist for The Washington Post and Slate, and her work has appeared in numerous other publications, including The New York Times and The Atlantic. She is managing editor of the American Economic Liberties Project.