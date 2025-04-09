Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Republicans who say they didn’t vote for this economic crisis are wrong

Trump is doing exactly what he promised to do with his radical tariff regime.

‘Stupidest possible plan’: Trump tariffs to cost families $3K a year & spark recession, experts say April 8, 2025 / 06:29
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.