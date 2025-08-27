Opinion

Department of Transportation to take over D.C.’s Union Station August 27, 2025 / 02:23

Transportation Dept. claims Union Station as Trump admin pursues D.C. takeover

Washington’s mayor welcomed the promised renovations even as she denounced a “break in trust between police and community” due to the presence of the National Guard.

Aug. 27, 2025, 5:12 PM EDT

By

Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

