Why National Guard troops are now picking up trash in D.C.

Why has the Trump administration assigned troops to garbage duty in the nation’s capital? The closer one looks at the answer, the worse it appears.

Aug. 27, 2025, 12:47 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

