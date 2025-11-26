Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

With ICE crackdown looming, New Orleans activists prepare to resist

Federal agents have begun staging in New Orleans to carry out Operation 'Swamp Sweep,' a ramped-up deportation drive welcomed by MAGA Gov. Jeff Landry.

Immigrants are ‘sitting ducks’: Inside Trump’s spreading crackdown and the judges going against it November 22, 2025 / 09:07
By  Donney Rose

Donney Rose

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native Donney Rose is a New Orleans-based poet, advocacy journalist and teaching artist. He is a past Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellow and a recipient of the 2022 Maryland State Arts Council Independent Artist Award for Literary Arts, among countless other noteworthy accomplishments in arts and community organizing.