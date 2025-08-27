Opinion

‘Dangerous decision’: Trump shamed by health experts for reckless cut of vaccine research money August 11, 2025 / 06:54

Less than a month into her tenure, Susan Monarez is already being ousted at the CDC

Less than a month ago, Senate Republicans confirmed Susan Monarez to lead the CDC. Remarkably, her tenure is already coming to an end.

Aug. 27, 2025, 5:04 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

