June 5, 2025 / 08:55

Trump’s travel ban could drive some African nations closer to America’s adversaries

The president’s latest travel ban, which includes several African countries, underscores a risky strategy of exploitation and ostracism that could backfire.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

