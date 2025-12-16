Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 12.16.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Difficult diplomacy: “After meetings with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner and European leaders in Berlin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters Monday that Kyiv had now been offered an equivalent of NATO’s Article 5 deterrence mechanism, under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on them all. This guarantee would be legally binding, he said, voted on and approved by the U.S. Congress.”

* An expanding travel ban: “The Trump administration is expanding its travel ban to include five more countries. … On Tuesday, the Republican administration announced it was expanding the list of countries whose citizens are banned from entering the U.S. to Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria. The administration also fully restricted travel on people with Palestinian-Authority-issued travel documents.”

* The latest from Rhode Island: “The gunman who killed two Brown University students and wounded nine others remained at large on Tuesday, three days after the attack, as the authorities combed through video footage of a possible suspect and released a blurry new photo, asking for tips from the public.”