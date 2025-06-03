The predicted consequences of Trump’s massive military parade keep getting worse

Donald Trump’s plans for a massive, expensive military parade in Washington, D.C., already seemed absurd when juxtaposed against his administration’s mass firings at federal agencies and his plans to institute deep cuts to federal programs many Americans rely on.

But the true cost of the parade seems to keep getting worse.

The president recently told NBC News’ Kristen Welker that the parade’s price tag — which could reach $45 million — would be “peanuts compared to the value of doing it.” But the actual value of hosting a parade — which, in a fashion reminiscent of dictatorships, will feature dozens of military vehicles and thousands of service members — is debatable at best.

And NBC News reported recently on some of the destruction that the June 14 parade — a seemingly frivolous pet project to celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army that just so happens to fall on Trump’s birthday — stands to inflict on Washington’s streets:

The cost to repair Washington, D.C., streets after the upcoming military parade celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary could cost as much as $16 million, according to U.S. military officials.

That’s part of an estimated $45 million total cost for the June 14 military parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. The cost estimates have fluctuated as planning continues.

And that’s taxpayer money being spent as Trump withholds tens of millions of dollars allocated for things like climate change studies and other research grants, or any number of federal programs that stand to benefit a large number of Americans — certainly more so than a military parade.