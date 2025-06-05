Opinion

Michelle Obama slams divorce rumors April 9, 2025 / 01:45

Michelle Obama shares her skeptical first reaction to Malia dropping her famous last name

"We were like, 'They’re still going to know it’s you, Malia,'” the former first lady said.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post