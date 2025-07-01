Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Trump administration’s obsession with hurting Haitians continues

What kind of country do we want to be? Do we keep building walls every time we feel threatened, or do we look for ways to build bridges?

Trump to implement travel ban on 12 countries, restrictions against 7 more June 5, 2025 / 05:45
By  Andre Berto

Andre Berto

Andre Berto is a professional boxer with dual Haitian and American citizenship. A two-time former welterweight world champion, he also represented Haiti at the 2004 Olympics. Berto remains active in business, with interests in sports and media.