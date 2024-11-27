Trump team finally kickstarts transition process with Biden White House — with a catch

After months of delay, President-elect Donald Trump‘s transition team has signed paperwork to begin the official transition process with the Biden administration. But Trump’s team has refused to sign two other agreements: One to provide logistical support, including federal funding, and another to allow the FBI to process security clearances for transition officials.

Under federal law, major party nominees are expected to sign both agreements before the election to facilitate a smooth transition of power. Kamala Harris’ team did so by the deadlines. But Trump had delayed doing so until this week, sparking concerns from White House officials and lawmakers.

Trump’s transition team said in a statement Tuesday that it has signed a transition agreement with the Biden White House, allowing both parties to begin arrangements for the transfer of federal agencies to the incoming administration. But it has declined to sign an agreement with the General Services Administration, which would provide it with federal funding, office space and cybersecurity support. It also includes an ethics pledge. Trump’s team said it would instead adhere to its own ethics plan and raise money for the transition itself.