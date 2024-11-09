There’s already a snag in Trump’s transition with the Biden administration

Donald Trump’s team has reportedly been dragging its feet on important paperwork for transition planning in coordination with the Biden administration, potentially impeding a smooth beginning for Trump’s return to the White House.

Trump’s team has not yet signed agreements to begin the formal transition process with the Biden White House, which were due Oct. 1, according to The Associated Press. It also has not signed an agreement with the General Services Administration, originally due Sept. 1, which provides logistical services and funds for the transition.

As NPR reported:

The agreements come with ethics requirements, including safeguards against conflicts of interest and fundraising limits. Trump’s team has blown past the deadline to sign the agreements, saying they are still negotiating the terms.

Under the Presidential Transition Act, both major-party nominees are expected to sign the agreements prior to the election in order to support a speedy transition of power. The legislation was enacted in 2022 in an effort to prevent a repeat of 2020, when Trump delayed the transition process as part of his election denial.