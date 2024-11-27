Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s tariffs proposal is a preview of the corruption to come

The uneven rollout of tariffs in his first term gives us a guide to how his future tariffs will be deployed.

What will be impacted by Trump’s tariffs? Just about everything you touch November 26, 2024 / 10:04
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.