Trump is unsurprisingly Time magazine’s person of the year again

Time magazine has named President-elect Donald Trump its 2024 person of the year, the second time the publication has given him that title.

Alongside the announcement of its person of the year pick Thursday, Time published an extensive interview with Trump in which he discusses the election, immigration, pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, the Middle East and Ukraine. Time also had a companion post fact-checking claims Trump made in the interview.

The publication’s annual designation has little significance, but its picks have sometimes courted controversy. Time explains that the title is given to “the individual who, for better or for worse, did the most to shape the world and the headlines over the past 12 months.” Based on that criteria, it’s hard to disagree with its pick this year: Trump has survived assassination attempts, molded the Republican Party in his image — and arguably forced the U.S. electorate into a rightward shift — and won the presidential election.