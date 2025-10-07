Opinion

Trump pushed Israel’s talks with Hamas as far as they can go. Now it’s up to Netanyahu.

Hamas has held my son Itay captive for two years. Israel's prime minister must not miss this chance to bring him — and all the hostages — home.

October 6, 2025
By  Ruby Chen

Ruby Chen is the father of Itay Chen, a 19-year-old American member of the IDF who was stationed near Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Ruby lives in Israel with his wife, Hagit, and their two other children.