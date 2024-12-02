Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Hayes: Overdose deaths are dropping. The reason why will surprise you. November 26, 2024 / 06:34

Trump says his tariffs on Mexico will lower overdose deaths. Biden’s policies already have.

For the first time since 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration says the potency of street fentanyl in America has gone down.

By  Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Latest Post