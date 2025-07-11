Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump tariff chaos: Letter threatening Canada with 35% tariff sends market futures tumbling July 10, 2025 / 02:31

Trump clings to discredited claim while announcing new Canada tariffs

The American president is intensifying his trade war against an generational ally because of a misguided claim about fentanyl.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post