Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump is undoing progress on the opioid crisis. Americans will die as a result.

The U.S. was making progress on fighting the highly addictive drugs until he took office.

New book exposes fraud and abuse in the drug treatment industry July 7, 2025 / 09:03
By  Philip Eil
Philip Eil

Philip Eil

Philip Eil is a freelance journalist and author of the book Prescription for Pain: How a Once-Promising Doctor Became the "Pill Mill Killer."