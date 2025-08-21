Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump team’s bungling makes his bad ideas worse August 19, 2025 / 10:09

Team Trump finds something new to weaponize: mortgage fraud allegations

The Trump administration accused one of the president’s political targets of mortgage fraud. Then it happened again. And then it happened again.

Aug. 21, 2025, 2:39 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post