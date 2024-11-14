Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Kamala Harris is showing us how we should handle her loss

We’re going to need joy, rest and other softer survival skills to help fortify ourselves against the oppressive headwinds.

Vice President Harris makes first return to White House since election November 12, 2024 / 01:52
By  Evette Dionne

Evette Dionne

Evette Dionne is a culture journalist who writes on race and gender.