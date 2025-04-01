Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

There’s a new trend in Trump’s meme warfare

The president is charting new territory in propaganda by celebrating the pain of others.

‘This man needs to be returned’: ‘Error’ sent Maryland man to El Salvador prison April 1, 2025 / 08:39
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.