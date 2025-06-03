Trump’s lock screen photo may be the least problematic thing on his phone

President Donald Trump was photographed getting off Air Force One on Friday night. This is not unusual for the leader of the free world, one of the most photographed human beings of the last decade. But because of the way Trump was holding his phone, its lock screen wallpaper was also captured (alongside what appeared to be a text message from ally Roger Stone). In the image Trump can be seen pointing down the camera lens in a pose vaguely reminiscent of Uncle Sam on a World War II recruiting poster. It is in some ways an odd choice — and in others exactly the picture you might expect.

Donald Trump holds his phone at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 30, 2025. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images file

The online commentariat has leaned naturally into armchair psychology, citing this bit of photo curation as yet more evidence of Trump’s narcissism. Trump has, after all, five children and 11 grandchildren, and his current wife is a former model — any of whom might be featured in that slot by the family patriarch.

Perhaps. But we can unpack this picture just a little more.

Demonstrating an uncharacteristic consistency, the background image on the phone appears to be the same lock screen picture from at least 2023, when, Gizmodo notes, it was spotted in a video of Trump in a golf cart. When the lock screen resurfaced in 2024, Gizmodo dug into the background (so to speak) of this particular photo, dating it to July 19, 2019, “from the height of Trump’s family separation policy for migrants, which forcibly separated children from their parents at the border.” So perhaps the president is just sentimental.

Trump outside the White House in 2019. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file

Then there’s how Trump’s actually uses his phone.

The Atlantic on Monday published a troubling account of Trump’s phone habits, which extend well beyond his gob-smacking habit of answering calls from unlisted numbers like it’s 1987. “Trump likes to call people. He likes to be called,” The Atlantic reports. “Unknown numbers come with a thrill akin to putting a coin in a gumball machine and waiting to see which flavor rolls out.”